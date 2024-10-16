JSC approves Mpumalanga deputy JP, possibly first female high court judge

The province relied on circuit courts and while there is a criminal court in Mbombela, it is supported by two circuit courts, in Graskop and Barberton. The Barberton circuit court, which is 42km from Mbombela is, however, closed due to a shortage of judges.
Image: X/@OCJ_RSA
Mbombela high court judge Takalani Ratshibvumo has been recommended for the position of deputy judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court while the Thohoyandou high court could have its first female judge as Jane Ngobeni, also received a recommendation.
Ratshibvumo appeared before the Justice Service Commission on Wednesday, where interviews continued for vacancies at the Mpumalanga division led by chief justice Mandisa Maya.
His application and interview included a presentation on challenges facing the courts in Mpumalanga and issues he wants to address if he gets the position. These include dealing with insufficient judges at the Middelburg and Mbombela high courts.
Ratshibvumo, who has been acting deputy judge president since October last year, said he decided to align his visions with that of Mpumalanga judge president Segopotje Mphahlele to prioritise service delivery to the people of the province, speedy finalisation of trials and reducing the number of awaiting trial prisoners.
“I was able to establish that she [Mphahlele] wants all reserved judgments to be kept under three months. I had to come up with how no judge in our division will have judgment reserved for more than three months,” he said.
Image: X/@OCJ_RSA
However, the province had insufficient judges as the structure in the division provides for nine permanent judges which include the judge president and the deputy judge president, and two acting judges used from time to time.
Those judges had to take on the hundreds of cases that are enrolled each month at both the Mbombela and Middelburg high courts, said Ratshibvumo.
“In 2023, we had 5,837 [cases] in Mbombela and these enrolments mean 486 cases enrolled per month if you were to give an average. In Middelburg, it [was] 5,257, about 438 cases per month and that is quite a lot.”
By the end of September this year, Mbombela high court sat with 5,095 cases and Middelburg with 5,052.
“We allocate six judges to civil court — three in Mbombela and three in Middelburg. If we talk about only eight judges and exclude the judge president, when six judges are given civil matters, you are left with only two to allocate the work to.”
“When we talk about criminal procedure, the rules, all the judges in the division of Mpumalanga are able to access that on their cellphones and laptops immediately, thanks to me having done that and thanking [Mphahlele] for giving me the opportunity to avail that to all the judges in the division. Because that makes service delivery to our people much easier.”
Meanwhile, holding 23 years experience as regional magistrate and magistrate, Ngobeni had said in her interview that despite having only 14 weeks’ experience as an acting judge, her record of writing judgments at the lower courts qualified her to take the role of judge at the Thohoyandou high court seriously.
“You’ve counted that you’ve written 98 judgments as a regional magistrate. That is quite commendable. It is highly unusual to hear that. Magistrates do not usually write judgments. I would love to hear some of those,” an impressed Maya told Ngobeni.
Ngobeni had already implemented initiatives to transform the judiciary in the province when she offered training to aspiring women legal practitioners. In addition, she has mentored female Unisa law students and introduced a programme for alternative dispute resolution students to mediate legal disputes between parties at the court.
“I am very passionate about that ... I am making that difference as a woman,” Ngobeni told the JSC.
