Partnership between Tetra Pak and Petco drives carton recycling

The partnership between packaging solutions company Tetra Pak Southern Africa and Petco in the collection and recycling of liquid board packaging (LBP) has been boosted by the appointment of buyback liaison officers and the addition of more collection centres.
Petco is a producer-responsibility organisation which ensures producers take responsibility for the end-of-life management of their packaging by supporting recycling initiatives across the country.
In January 2023, Tetra Pak partnered Petco to drive its sustainability programme. Through the collaboration, Petco, which had previously focused on other materials, is now also recycling LBPs, the board cartons used to package products such as fruit juice, custard and milk.
The partnership developed a strong extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme for LBP, reaching 80% of the legislated recycling target within just one year.
The country's EPR legislation requires that packaging producers take responsibility for the full life cycle of their post-consumer packaging.
In a statement, the two companies said a key factor in the success of the partnership had been the employment of 11 buyback centre (BBC) liaison officers who work throughout the country to strengthen and improve co-ordination along the value chain and meet the growing demand for recyclable materials.
They said the officers were vital to unlocking LBP collection volumes, moving post-consumer material from households to recyclers and supporting the circular economy, a model of production and consumption that aims to minimise waste and promote sustainable use of resources.
In addition, another factor contributing to the success of the partnership was the expansion of buyback centres — which are crucial in the collection process — from 32 to just over 220.
The companies said these not only enhanced LBP recycling but also supported economic growth by creating jobs and reducing landfill waste.
Tetra Pak’s sustainability manager Masale Manoko said the appointed officers were passionate sustainability advocates with significant experience in stakeholder engagement, ensuring a positive impact on both the environment and communities.
The liaison officers will be responsible for liaising with buyback centres to provide training, build relationships and raise awareness of LBP recycling and educating waste pickers on LBP collection.
The officers will also gather data on waste picker activities and challenges and improving recycling efficiency.
Nomzamo Mnqayi, the project execution officer driving the execution of carton recycling initiatives across all provinces, has extensive qualifications, including a BA in environmental planning and development, an Honours degree in environmental management and is studying towards an MA in geography and environmental studies.
Other buyback liaison officers for other provinces are all qualified in degrees that include environmental management and science.
Partnership between Tetra Pak and Petco drives carton recycling
