Less than 24 hours after police issued an alert for wanted suspects linked to the recent Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 people died, three suspects were arrested in Port Shepstone on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and public order policing officers led police to the three.
“Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects were hiding at rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone. A swift operation was put in motion and the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31, were arrested.
“The operation is ongoing, with police searching for a firearm the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime.”
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said he was “thankful” to South Africans for their support in providing information on the whereabouts of the wanted men.
“To those who shared the pictures of the suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you. This is what the police service can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue.”
TimesLIVE
Three suspects linked to Lusikisiki massacre arrested in KZN
Image: SAPS
Less than 24 hours after police issued an alert for wanted suspects linked to the recent Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 people died, three suspects were arrested in Port Shepstone on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and public order policing officers led police to the three.
“Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects were hiding at rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone. A swift operation was put in motion and the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31, were arrested.
“The operation is ongoing, with police searching for a firearm the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime.”
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said he was “thankful” to South Africans for their support in providing information on the whereabouts of the wanted men.
“To those who shared the pictures of the suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you. This is what the police service can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them
Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid
EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass
Sculpting a secure future without platitudes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos