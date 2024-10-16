South Africa

Three suspects linked to Lusikisiki massacre arrested in KZN

16 October 2024 - 09:08 By TIMESLIVE
Three suspects linked to the recent Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 people died were arrested in Port Shepstone on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Less than 24 hours after police issued an alert for wanted suspects linked to the recent Lusikisiki massacre in which 18 people died, three suspects were arrested in Port Shepstone on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and public order policing officers led police to the three.

“Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects were hiding at rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone. A swift operation was put in motion and the three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 31, were arrested.

“The operation is ongoing, with police searching for a firearm the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime.”

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said he was “thankful” to South Africans for their support in providing information on the whereabouts of the wanted men.

“To those who shared the pictures of the suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you. This is what the police service can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them

Police have launched a manhunt for four men they believe could be linked to the Lusikisiki massacre that saw 18 people killed last month.
News
17 hours ago

Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid

Siphosoxolo Myekethe was out on parole for murder when he was arrested for the 18 deaths
News
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass

That moral poverty is endemic speaks to the failures of our government to address the challenge that debilitates every facet of South African life
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Sculpting a secure future without platitudes

It’s all ‘eye-to-eye’ and ‘toe-to-toe’ promises ahead of festive season onslaught, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
