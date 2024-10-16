South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Day 7 of Judicial Service Commission interviews

16 October 2024 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Judicial Service Commission is conducting interviews in Johannesburg on Wednesday for vacancies in the superior courts.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Candidates for Cape court quizzed on law knowledge

The JSC recommended three candidates and left a post vacant on the Western Cape High Court
News
15 hours ago

JSC grills Western Cape division's leaders about state of their court

Acting judge president Patricia Goliath says the court is 'not in disarray'
News
1 day ago

Muslim rights to judgment in isiXhosa: facts about judge Mabindla-Boqwana

Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, who has been recommended to replace the impeached judge president of the Western Cape High Court division, started ...
News
15 hours ago

WATCH | Day 6 of Judicial Service Commission interviews

The JSC continues interviewing candidates on Tuesday to fill vacant posts in the the judiciary.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  3. Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. Muslim rights to judgment in isiXhosa: facts about judge Mabindla-Boqwana South Africa

Latest Videos

After Israeli blows, Hezbollah prepares for a long war | REUTERS
Live on October 15: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024​