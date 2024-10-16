South Africa

WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula back in court for summary trial

16 October 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears

The case of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial on October 16.
News
3 months ago

Q&A with deputy national director of public prosecutions Anton du Plessis

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has charged former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and cabinet minister Zizi Kodwa ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo

Former bodyguard of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula goes to labour court as two government departments wash their hands of responsibility.
News
4 months ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to study docket contents

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received full disclosure of the charges against her.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  3. Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. Muslim rights to judgment in isiXhosa: facts about judge Mabindla-Boqwana South Africa

Latest Videos

After Israeli blows, Hezbollah prepares for a long war | REUTERS
Live on October 15: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024​