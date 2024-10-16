South Africa

Zando to shut down as online retailer Jumia exits South Africa and Tunisia

16 October 2024 - 12:28 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The closures mean axing about 110 jobs, but some may be relocated to other parts of the group's business. Stock image.
The closures mean axing about 110 jobs, but some may be relocated to other parts of the group's business. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SCAN RAIL

Africa-focused e-commerce retailer Jumia Technologies will close its South African online fashion retailer Zando and its Tunisian operations by the end of the year to sharpen its focus on its other markets.

Jumia is aggressively cutting costs to try to turn profitable, including by reducing head count, exiting everyday grocery items and food delivery and cutting delivery services not related to its e-commerce business.

"The trajectory of the countries did not align with the strategy of the group," CEO Francis Dufay said, citing complex macroeconomics, the competitive environment and low medium term potential for growth and profitability.

"We believe it's the right decision. It enables us to refocus our resources on the other nine markets, where we see more promising trends in terms of scale and profitability."

Jumia's remaining markets include Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria. Dufay said success in any would "easily enable us to recover" lost volumes from South Africa and Tunisia.

African online retailer Jumia to cease food delivery business

African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will close its food delivery business in all seven countries in which the unit operates by the end of the ...
News
10 months ago

The two businesses accounted for only 2.7% of total orders and 3% of gross merchandise value in the six months ended June 30, Dufay said.

Zando.co.za was founded in 2012 and has grown to become a well-known South African online fashion platform. In Tunisia, the business has been operating under the Jumia brand for a decade and selling general merchandise.

Dufay said he was not planning to sell either operation, which will hold clearance sales before shutting.

The closures mean axing about 110 jobs, Dufay said, but some may be relocated to other parts of the group's business.

The exit in South Africa comes shortly after the country's biggest online retail group Takealot announced the sale of its online fashion business Superbalist in September, amid increasing competition from fast-fashion Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu.

Dufay said in South Africa "growth potential was definitely more difficult" because of the highly competitive environment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Townships expected to boost e-commerce

Entrepreneurs expect the growth of the e-commerce sector in South Africa to come from the townships, requiring an urgent response to logistical ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Shein’s lawsuit against Temu ‘could cause market exit’

The platform is accused of encouraging sellers to offer counterfeit items and substandard products
Business
1 month ago

Takealot sells Superbalist to private equity consortium

Superbalist has struggled to compete with online Chinese retailers Shein and Temu
Business Times
1 month ago

‘Digital economy could be paradise for SME growth’

Naspers and its subsidiary Takealot are investing in boosting the participation of township residents in e-commerce, delivery services and other ...
Business Times
1 month ago

TFG bashes its way to e-commerce success

In its 16 months of existence Bash has emerged as an e-tail powerhouse despite competition from the likes of Shein and Temu
Business Times
4 months ago

Chinese online fashion threatens local rivals

Online companies such as Temu and Shein offer a range of products at rock-bottom prices, spelling danger for local firms.
Business Times
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  3. Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them South Africa
  4. Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga South Africa
  5. Muslim rights to judgment in isiXhosa: facts about judge Mabindla-Boqwana South Africa

Latest Videos

After Israeli blows, Hezbollah prepares for a long war | REUTERS
Live on October 15: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024​