South Africa

All Gauteng children admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged

Chocolates with a June expiry date could have made some children sick

17 October 2024 - 19:55 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
All children from two schools in Hammanskraal and Bronkhorstspruit who were admitted to hospital with suspected food poisoning have been discharged. Stock photo
All children from two schools in Hammanskraal and Bronkhorstspruit who were admitted to hospital with suspected food poisoning have been discharged. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

All the children who were admitted to hospitals in Hammanskraal and Bronkhortspruit with suspected food poisoning this week have been discharged, the Gauteng education department said on Thursday evening. 

In the Hammanskraal case, 47 children aged between nine and 14 from New Eersterust received medical treatment for gastrointestinal issues after the incident on Monday. Chocolates with a June expiry date are believed to be the cause of their illness.

On Tuesday afternoon, four children remained in hospital. 

In Bronkhorstspruit, 25 schoolchildren began complaining of itching and stomach pains about 30 minutes after eating snacks on Thursday morning. 

The snacks were bought from a street vendor near the primary school in Zithobeni. 

TimesLIVE 

Bronkhorstspruit children fall ill after eating snacks

The pupils bought the snacks from a street vendor.
News
7 hours ago

Tshwane says Temba residents can expect water in a matter of days

Temba residents in Hammanskraal can expect water in the coming days as the Temba water treatment plant comes back online, says the City of Tshwane
News
1 day ago

Children fall ill after eating chocolate

The chocolates had a June 2024 expiry date.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world