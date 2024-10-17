South Africa

City of Joburg sets aside R1.1m budget for the best ideas to help fix the city

Joburg mayor Dada Morero is inviting residents of the city, especially the youth, to participate in an initiative to help fix the city.

17 October 2024 - 07:19
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Joburg mayor Dada Morero is inviting residents of the city, especially the youth, to participate in an initiative to help fix the city, the Community Innovation Challenge and Awards 2024.

Led by the city's Smart City Office, this initiative seeks individuals with innovations or ideas that could help address service delivery issues and critical community problems.

Morero said this initiative is an important part of the city's efforts to find solutions to some of the pressing issues, such as unemployment and inequality.

“We want to merge creativity with collaboration to unlock new opportunities. Central to our approach is the city's comprehensive innovation framework, a strategic road map that fosters a culture of innovation where residents and stakeholders can generate real-world solutions,” Morero said.

“Winning ideas won't just receive recognition but will also be piloted to improve specific areas of city services.”

The criteria for the winners includes an ability to improve residents' daily lives on an issue that affects them, offer new ways to improve public service and must be the intellectual property of the submitting party. All submissions should be completed and submitted electronically before November 29, using the form on the city of Joburg website.

A total of R1.1m has been allocated for pilot projects and stipends. Winners will also receive awards.

  • First place: R300,000 pilot project.
  • Second place (two winners): R200,000 pilot project each.
  • Third place (four winners): R100,000 pilot project each.

Wits University's Tshimologong Precinct project manager, Nelson Sekgota, said the innovation should be low-cost and designed to improve the city's service delivery.

“This is more than just an awards event — it's a call for bold, practical ideas that reimagine urban management. Our collaboration with Wits Tshimologong ensures that we're tapping into cutting-edge academic expertise while leveraging community insights to build a more agile and responsive city,” Sekgota said.

Head of innovation partnerships at the Smart City office Monique Griffith highlighted the potential of the initiative.

“By redefining innovation to focus on unique, practical, and valuable contributions, the city is setting the stage for transformative change. As we invite residents and stakeholders to participate, Johannesburg is positioning itself as a leader in modern urban management where creativity and collaboration drive progress,” she said.

TimesLIVE

