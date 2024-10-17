Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear under oath and name the first two suspects.

As the state nears the end of its arguments in the case against the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda testified on how he concluded that intruders entered the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed, contrary to a belief that the murderer was one of the occupants he spent the night with.

On Thursday, Gininda clarified the conflicts that led to the formation of the infamous “second docket” and highlighted how they got their breakthrough in the case when a police constable gave them information that helped them piece information together and track their first two suspects.

According to Gininda, the investigation saw a little light when the office of the national commissioner called him about a police constable, Skhumbuzo Zungu, who had information on the case.

Zungu has already testified on how Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli participated in the contractual killing of Meyiwa.

Gininda said after meeting Zungu he established that Zungu's father, Absalom Zungu, was the direct witness and Zungu had to go back to convince his father to make a statement.

Further, Zungu raised concerns that it would be a tedious task as some of the people were family members and also said if the matter was not handled properly it could lead to more deaths.

After several unsuccessful follow-ups with Zungu, Gininda said a break came on November 13 2019 when Zungu finally reported that he was able to convince his father to make a statement.

“On November 17 2019, Zungu brought his father and he gave a statement which implicated Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.”

As Gininda testified, Sibiya bent down focusing on writing what appeared to be notes while Ntanzi looked ahead with folded arms, at times holding his jaw.

“For the first time, we had two possible suspects. That resulted in a number of cases being picked up under accused one and they were assigned to Sgt Batho Mogola and certain cases coming up for accused two and we assigned Sgt Vusumuzi Mogane while we investigated the main matter,” he said.

Gininda said they did a case analysis and a profiling of cold cases where they were able to establish Sibiya and Ntanzi [as suspects].

“In adopting this strategy — it was to have them on site, but also try to get things that we didn't have, like DNA and fingerprints that we could compare. In other words, we dealt with them with matters that were already committed or alleged , while we looked at exhibits or evidence that we could collect from them and deal with it here,” he said.

Gininda has already testified on how Sibiya implicated himself about being at the crime and willingly and voluntarily giving a confession statement.

According to Gininda, the first thing Sibiya said when he questioned him about his involvement in Meyiwa's murder was: “I was there but I am not the shooter, I am not the one who killed Senzo.”

Zungu, who had testified that Meyiwa's death was celebrated with a bottle of whisky, has given crucial evidence linking the accused to the murder, placing them at a Vosloorus hostel on October 26 2014.

He placed all five accused in Vosloorus on October 26 2014, also pointing out some of them in pictures downloaded on Mncube's phone that were taken on the day.

Zungu testified that he realised only years later that the men were “the ones who murdered the footballer”.

He has also revealed that he has moved his family from their home in KwaZulu-Natal “for safety reasons”.

According to Zungu, on November 18 2018, he was almost murdered by Sibiya's relatives near his home in Thembisa.

