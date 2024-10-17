South Africa

Crackdown in Durban nets cops R15m in fake branded goods

17 October 2024 - 15:54 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police confiscated R15m in fake branded luxury goods in Durban on Thursday.
Police confiscated R15m in fake branded luxury goods in Durban on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Fake Louis Vuitton bags, Yves St Lauren shoes, Rado and Boss watches and Gucci clothes were among the high-end apparel worth more than R15m confiscated during a police raid in the Durban CBD on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a team that deals with contraband, counterfeit and illicit goods acted on information that shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street in the Point area were selling counterfeit goods.

“Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big-brand items.

“At least four suspects have been arrested in the operation which is ongoing. All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed,” he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Brother of alleged gang boss to be added to R1bn tender corruption case

Kyle Stanfield, younger brother of an alleged 28s gang boss, was arrested on April 26 after a police raid in Claremont.
News
6 days ago

Counterfeit sports goods worth R2.5m seized in Cape Town

The goods were discovered during an integrated operation by the provincial counterfeit and illicit goods policing team and the anti-economic crime ...
News
3 days ago

Counterfeit rugby gear seized outside DHL Stadium in Cape Town

Counterfeit rugby clothing worth about R200,000 was seized by police from vendors outside the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday where the ...
News
1 month ago

Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations

In a series of operations over the past three weeks, authorities have seized counterfeit goods valued at more than R94m.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament