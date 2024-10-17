South Africa

Eskom appoints four executives to prepare for a competitive marketplace

Utility intends to remain a critical player in SA’s evolving energy market

17 October 2024 - 18:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane says the utility needs to bring in skilled executives so it can better compete in a competitive market.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane says the utility needs to bring in skilled executives so it can better compete in a competitive market.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/© Business Day

Eskom has appointed the first four of seven executives to address its business challenges and to deliver strategic initiatives to enable growth and long-term sustainability. 

The new appointees will take up their posts on November 1. They are corporate services executive Portia Mngomezulu, strategy and sustainability executive Nontokozo Hadebe, group capital executive Roman Crookes and chief information and technology officer Len de Villiers. 

“Eskom recognised that it needs to bring in new skills at the executive level to guide its teams so [they] can execute strategic initiatives in a competitive market faster, more efficiently and in areas which are new to the utility,” said Marokane.

He said in just five months, Eskom had filled critical positions.

“We must now more than ever remain focused on delivery and changing the way we do things ... to the benefit of our customers who will increasingly have a choice of energy providers as the market reforms.

“It is our intention to remain a critical player in South Africa’s evolving future energy market, and we will move at pace to recover lost ground,” said Marokane.

Mngomezulu is a corporate services executive with more than 28 years of experience, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles in the public sector.

“She has demonstrated a strong ability to revitalise public entities and achieve financial stability.” 

Eskom said Hadebe has 23 years experience in strategy development, corporate planning, performance management and strategic initiatives management.

“Her expertise lies in long-term organisational strategy development and implementation.”

The power utility said Crookes brings more than 23 years of experience in the power industry.

“Most recently, he successfully completed the construction and commissioning of the GNPD power plant in the Philippines, comprising two critical 725MW units.” 

Before this, he served as project director of the Medupi power plant project. 

De Villiers, who has been appointed on a three-year contract, has more than 40 years of experience in IT and is considered one of the top chief information officers in South Africa. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

200 days of electricity: Eskom congratulates itself for a job well done

Eskom says load-shedding suspension has led to predictions of 2% GDP growth for South Africa
News
4 days ago

Root out corruption or mining industry remains in the dumps: expert calls for no-nonsense approach

Hulme Scholes says the trust deficit between industry and the government is at its lowest since under former mineral resources and energy minister ...
News
2 weeks ago

Koeberg’s generating unit back online after initially failing routine tests

The unit that underwent a huge steam generator replacement project was shut down two weeks ago after block valves failed three-monthly routine tests
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world