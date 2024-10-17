South Africa

Four Mancoba Seven Angels cult members jailed for cop killings

17 October 2024 - 08:51 By TimesLIVE
Four members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries cult who attacked Ngcobo police station in February 2018, killing five policemen, were sentenced at the Mthatha high court this week.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Four worshippers from the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries, who killed five on-duty police officers in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape in 2018, have been given hefty prison terms.

Andani Monco, Kwanele Ndlwana, Siphosomzi Tshefu and Phumzile Mhlatywa were sentenced on Wednesday in the Mthatha high court for five counts of murder, charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed of firearms and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and housebreaking.

Ndlwana and Tshefu will each serve 40 years’ direct imprisonment. They were also found guilty of a robbery for robbing a Butterworth policeman and Cala policewoman of their service pistols which were later used in the murders of the Ngcobo police officers.

Monco was sentenced to an effective 35 years’ direct imprisonment and Mhlatywa to 25 years behind bars.

Another worshipper, Siphesihle Tatsi, was sentenced last July to an effective 18 years in jail for his role in the attack on the police station.

