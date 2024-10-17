Hijacked bread truck valued at R500,000 recovered in Pretoria

A bread truck that was hijacked in broad daylight during deliveries in Silverton, east of Pretoria, was recovered by police this week.

Tshwane Flying Squad spokesperson Sgt Makwati Alfred Legodi said the white Isuzu truck belonging to Blue Ribbon was recovered in Nellmapius after being hijacked on Tuesday. The driver and an assistant were hijacked at gunpoint while doing deliveries in Silverton.

Legodi said there was no bread in the truck when it was recovered. The truck is worth about R500,000.

He believes the hijackers planned to sell the bread.

He said no arrests had been made and that the truck was dusted for fingerprints.





TimesLIVE