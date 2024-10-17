South Africa

More arrests imminent: Cops cast net wide in hunt for ‘mastermind’ of Lusikisiki massacre, other suspects

Killings ‘orchestrated from inside prison’ – police minister

17 October 2024 - 16:06 By Jim Mohlala
Three suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre were arrested in Port Shepstone on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Police are preparing to make more arrests, possibly in prison, for being involved in the massacre which claimed 18 lives at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. 

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola provided an update on the investigation during a media briefing in parliament on Thursday.  

Mchunu said police had received information that the mass murder had been planned behind bars. “Sometimes we get information, but there is always the need to translate that into concrete evidence,” he said. 

“There is a story like that. Up until it gets confirmed and becomes a fact, we will then be able to say so ... But it’s important to note this, and there is something we are doing about it.” 

Mchunu told the police portfolio committee in parliament on Wednesday that the suspected mastermind had orchestrated the killings from inside prison.

Three suspects linked to Lusikisiki massacre arrested in KZN

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda says an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and public order policing officers ...
News
1 day ago

Masemola said on Thursday police had confiscated a vehicle linked to one suspects who is on the run. He said police had arrested three suspects in Port Shepstone and another in East London. 

“With regard to the murder of the 18 people in Lusikisiki, you will recall that there is one suspect — an accused by now — that appeared in court this week,” he said.  

“We arrested three suspects yesterday, in the early hours of the morning, in Port Shepstone, and we arrested one in East London yesterday [Wednesday] morning. So in total, we have four who will appear in court tomorrow.” 

Masemola said one suspect is still on the run.

“We were able to seize his vehicle. We have cast the net wide. We are still looking at possibilities of linking other people to this specific case. We are looking at further arrests at correctional services.” 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them

Police have launched a manhunt for four men they believe could be linked to the Lusikisiki massacre that saw 18 people killed last month.
News
1 day ago

Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid

Siphosoxolo Myekethe was out on parole for murder when he was arrested for the 18 deaths
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass

That moral poverty is endemic speaks to the failures of our government to address the challenge that debilitates every facet of South African life
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | Funeral service for Lusikisiki massacre victims

The funeral service for the Lusikisiki massacre victims is happening on Saturday at Lambasi village in the Eastern Cape.
News
5 days ago

Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders

Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Suspect arrested for Lusikisiki massacre to appear in court: police

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the man is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago
