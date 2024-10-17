Percy Qoboza pursued the truth when it was a dangerous weapon

Journalist and writer Percy Qoboza's crusading approach to journalism is what South Africa desperately needs today.
“May his legacy live on and inspire us to produce journalism that serves humanity and that rehumanises those who continue to be dehumanised,” said media executive Phathiswa Magopeni when she delivered the 14th Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture hosted by the National Press Club and Unisa in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Magopeni said the lecture was to honour a restless, profound thinker and a fierce critic of apartheid who earned international recognition for his bold writing against the apartheid regime.
“He was not a mere journalist but a South African who fought against dehumanising apartheid evils and was deeply committed to justice.
“He recognised the potency of the gifts he possessed, his brilliant mind and his inimitable courage and he used these effectively to expose the atrocities of apartheid.”
Magopeni said Qoboza pursued the truth in an era when truth was a dangerous weapon.
“Qoboza's work and convictions are emblematic of the power of the media in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”
She said as editor of The World and the Weekend World, his journalism was a crusade for the liberation of South Africa and in particular the recognition of black people, first as human being and full citizens worthy of respect and dignity and every right that was due to them.
“His work and convictions are emblematic of the power of the media in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”
She said white ownership of the press did not deter Qoboza from pursuing justice for black people.
His work earned him international recognition and he was instrumental in bringing attention to the plight of back South Africans during a time when the apartheid regime sought to suppress dissenting voices. Apartheid was enforced with brutal efficiency and many voices were silenced through fear, intimidation or violence.
She said Qoboza believed journalism was not just about relaying information but was a crucial transformative force for society. He used his writings to expose the harsh realities of apartheid, bringing to light the abuses, the inequalities and the daily degrading experiences suffered by millions of South Africans. He was a man of deep moral conviction, always driven by a sense of what was right, she said.
Magopeni said Qoboza viewed the freedom of the press as indispensable to the broader fight for human rights.
“Based on the evaluation of his extensive work, Qoboza's life philosophy was grounded in the belief that truth is a form of resistance. He believed by speaking out, one could challenge the most repressive system, he was not naive.
“He knew the risks. His writings earned him the wrath of the apartheid regime which saw him as a threat to its authority. Yet despite imprisonment and threats to his life, he stood steadfast in his belief that truth was more powerful than fear,” Magopeni said.
She said Qoboza believed that silencing the press was the most dangerous form of oppression as it hindered the free flow of information and prevented the public from knowing the truth.
She said Qoboza's refusal to be silenced even in the face of immense personal risk was worth emulating.
“The kind of risk journalists face today is nothing to his crop of journalists who had to stare apartheid brutality in the face.”
She said today's self-induced threat to media freedom was job security.
“While Qoboza and his peers endured the evil deeds of apartheid, we choose not to exercise our freedom of expression and media freedom because preserving our livelihoods and our social networks take precedence.”
Magopeni expressed concern that despite all the freedom of expression that the media enjoyed, politicians continued to set agenda for the media.
“Where are the Percy Qobozas of today?”
