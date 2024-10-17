South Africa

PIC board starts an early and ‘proactive’ quest for new CEO

Current CEO Abel Sithole will retire in July next year

17 October 2024 - 21:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
PIC CEO Abel Sithole will retire in July next year.
PIC CEO Abel Sithole will retire in July next year.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) announced it has initiated a search to identify and appoint a CEO to succeed Abel Sithole, whose term comes to an end in July 2025. 

The board said on Thursday the search was a proactive move to allow sufficient time to appoint a new CEO and to ensure a seamless leadership transition. 

“The PIC board is grateful to Mr Sithole for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contribution to the company's turnaround, growth and success during his tenure”, said board chair Dr David Masondo. 

He said Sithole played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence in the market , and restoring ethics and integrity to the PIC’s investment, governance and business processes. 

The advertisement calling for applications will be published in media at the weekend and will also be available on the PIC’s website. 

TimesLIVE 

DAN MATJILA | SA is on the canvas, but there is optimism that it can get back up again

Infrastructure development can trigger the growth we need to eliminate poverty and reduce our gaping inequality
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

IFC is ready to finance private transmission projects

A lack of available grid capacity, specially in the Cape provinces, risks delaying renewable energy projects
Business Times
1 month ago

PIC chair warns MultiChoice over board consultancy

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has vowed to block the re-election of a MultiChoice board member over questionable consultancy fees.
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world