PIC board starts an early and ‘proactive’ quest for new CEO

The board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) announced it has initiated a search to identify and appoint a CEO to succeed Abel Sithole, whose term comes to an end in July 2025.

The board said on Thursday the search was a proactive move to allow sufficient time to appoint a new CEO and to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

“The PIC board is grateful to Mr Sithole for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contribution to the company's turnaround, growth and success during his tenure”, said board chair Dr David Masondo.

He said Sithole played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence in the market , and restoring ethics and integrity to the PIC’s investment, governance and business processes.

The advertisement calling for applications will be published in media at the weekend and will also be available on the PIC’s website.



TimesLIVE