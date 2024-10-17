South Africa

Police search for duo who absconded after receiving 25-year prison sentence for murder

Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal were found guilty and sentenced for a 2017 murder in Lenasia South.

17 October 2024 - 07:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal are on the run after their appeal was dismissed when they challenged their 25-year sentence for the murder of Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South.
Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal are on the run after their appeal was dismissed when they challenged their 25-year sentence for the murder of Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South.
Image: Supplied

Police are on the hunt for two convicted murderers who absconded instead of handing themselves over to authorities after their appeal was dismissed.

The Johannesburg high court had convicted and sentenced Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal for the 2017 murder of Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South.

The two were each handed a 25-year prison sentence which they appealed against. 

Their appeal was dismissed and they had to hand themselves over to serve their sentence, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

“Instead, the duo decided to abscond and disappear. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Dinesh Moodley and Ugresen Perumal, for whom arrest warrants have been issued, to please call Col Nelson Manganyi on 079 529 4642 or Sgt Isaac Mokati on 072 326 9067.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Manhunt launched after rapist escapes from Tshwane hospital grounds

A manhunt has been launched by the department of correctional services to recapture a prisoner who escaped from the grounds of a Tshwane hospital on ...
News
8 months ago

Thabo Bester’s bid for access to laptop struck off roll ‘for lack of urgency’

Another high court has sent Thabo Bester packing after he tried to get the court to allow him electronic devices
News
4 weeks ago

Tables turn as cop who ‘solicited bribe for escape’ is reported for corruption

A police officer who allegedly solicited a R1,000 bribe to help a fraud suspect escape from custody in Cape Town has ended up behind bars himself ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa
  5. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa

Latest Videos

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma