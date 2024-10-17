South Africa

Survivor of vicious rape 30 years ago, Alison Botha, in hospital after brain aneurysm

17 October 2024 - 11:36 By Kathryn Kimberley

Thirty years after he held Alison Botha’s hand, willing her to live after she was raped, repeatedly stabbed and disembowelled, Dr Tiaan Eilerd has again found himself at her hospital bedside as she fights for her life...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament