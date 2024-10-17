South Africa

Teen to face murder charge for stabbing Stellenbosch first-year student to death

17 October 2024 - 14:48 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The victim was a first year BSc student at Stellenbosch University. File photo.
The victim was a first year BSc student at Stellenbosch University. File photo.
Image: Stellenbosch University

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a first-year BSc student from Stellenbosch University.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the student in Borcherd Road, Stellenbosch, in the early hours of Wednesday, said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.  

The victim had been stabbed in the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“According to reports, the victim was found by a security guard doing patrols. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” said Twigg.  

The university expressed shock and sadness. “The loss of a young life, especially under such tragic circumstances, always comes as a great shock to the university community,” said Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and classmates at this difficult moment of loss. We wish them strength during this difficult period of grieving and would like them to know they have the support of the university community.”

He appealed to the community to give the student’s family and friends space to deal with their loss.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Bishops Diocesan College rocked by bullying scandal

Top private school Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town has been shaken by a boarding house bullying scandal which led to an assaulted pupil being ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | UP launches probe after Malema's 'Boer' song allegedly sung during lecture

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald wants EFF Student Command banned from university
Politics
2 days ago

Court hears how accused kidnapped, murdered MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika

Siyabonga Freeman Mahaye, 35, Thobani Mhlongo, 23, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Sihle Mkhize, 23, face kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances ...
News
1 week ago

Universities are beginning to take serious action against sexual harassment, study finds

Universities have a responsibility to ensure they provide a safe environment for all individuals, especially students, the CGE said.
News
1 week ago

Death of NMU student hit by car after ‘altercation’ with residence manager sparks outrage

The death of Nelson Mandela University student Thandolwami Ndlovu after he was allegedly hit by a car on Sunday after an “altercation” with his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Prof Deresh Ramjugernath appointed 13th rector and vice-chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Prof Deresh Ramjugernath has been appointed by the Stellenbosch University Council as the tertiary institution's next rector and vice-chancellor.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world
President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament