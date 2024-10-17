Teen to face murder charge for stabbing Stellenbosch first-year student to death

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a first-year BSc student from Stellenbosch University.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the student in Borcherd Road, Stellenbosch, in the early hours of Wednesday, said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.
The victim had been stabbed in the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
“According to reports, the victim was found by a security guard doing patrols. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation,” said Twigg.
The university expressed shock and sadness. “The loss of a young life, especially under such tragic circumstances, always comes as a great shock to the university community,” said Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching.
“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and classmates at this difficult moment of loss. We wish them strength during this difficult period of grieving and would like them to know they have the support of the university community.”
He appealed to the community to give the student’s family and friends space to deal with their loss.
