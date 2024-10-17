Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda is expected to take the stand when the trial resumes.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
