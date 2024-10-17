South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

17 October 2024 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda is expected to take the stand when the trial resumes.

'This bullet was fired by the same firearm': Another ballistic expert confirms murder weapon that killed Meyiwa

A chief forensic investigator, has confirmed the findings by a ballistic expert on the murder weapon that killed footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.
1 month ago

LISTEN | 'He's a thief, he's a druggy, but him shooting Senzo is nonsense' — Chicco defends Longwe

'I'd rather see him in jail than see him suffer in the streets.'
1 month ago
