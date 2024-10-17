South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Service will honour pastor Ray McCauley

17 October 2024 - 18:58 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pastor Ray McCauley.
Pastor Ray McCauley.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, is being honoured for his decades of service and community impact. Known for his leadership in ministry and humanitarian efforts, McCauley's dedication has touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy of faith and compassion. The service will take place at 7pm on Thursday October 17. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ray McCauley, the ‘high priest of South Africa’

Chris Barron takes a look at the fascinating life of Ray McCauley, the charismatic founder and leader of the Rhema Bible Church
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Memorial services will lead up to pastor Ray McCauley's funeral

Pastor Ray McCauley's death was unexpected as he had been "quite strong these past couple of weeks", says pastor Bert Pretorius.
News
1 week ago

'The man who called me to ministry' — Loyiso Bala and other celebs pay tribute to pastor Ray McCauley

Pastor Ray McCauley mentored many celebrities who left showbiz to become pastors.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found ... South Africa
  4. Art teacher plans family getaway, buying grand piano with R43m win South Africa
  5. Acting judge’s third attempt to become Limpopo High Court judge sees JSC ask ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Honouring Service of Pastor Ray McCauley | 17 October 2024
SPOTLIGHT | The wonder of growing up and finding your place in the world