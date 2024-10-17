Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, is being honoured for his decades of service and community impact. Known for his leadership in ministry and humanitarian efforts, McCauley's dedication has touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy of faith and compassion. The service will take place at 7pm on Thursday October 17.
WATCH LIVE | Service will honour pastor Ray McCauley
Image: Kevin Sutherland
