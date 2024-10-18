It was concerning when an “offending” foreign business's failure to comply with bylaws is subject to looting, the Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) said on Friday.
It was reacting to reports of attacks on foreign-owned spaza shops and the death of a local shop owner in the past two weeks.
A local businessman was shot dead while his employee sustained a gunshot wound on Wednesday after protests broke out in Sharpeville.
The protests started on Tuesday when locals looted foreigners’ tuck shops, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder but eight were nabbed for various offences linked to the protests.
Last week, several tuck shops owned by foreign nationals in Naledi, Soweto, were closed by residents in protest after five children in the area died of suspected food poisoning. A sixth child died days later in hospital.
The ADF, in a statement released on Friday afternoon, said it noted that while there might be “potential tensions between South Africans and migrant-owned businesses”, it had observed that these were mostly between the black population and “businesses of colour, particularly in relation to business conduct, adherence to standards and best health practices”.
The forum said It was deeply concerned about any misconduct or failure by shop owners to meet South African Bureau of Standards in conducting business.
“We stand ready to ensure that law enforcement and bylaws are enforced. However, it would be a travesty of justice if the true intention is to push migrant businesses out of their spaces. It becomes concerning when an 'offending' business is subject to looting or targeted by bylaw prejudice.”
The forum called for calm as it urged migrants to obey the country's laws.
“It cannot be accepted that any form of misconduct be solely attributed to migrants. We cannot and will not represent offenders of South Africa's just laws,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Africa Diaspora Forum weighs in on recent spaza shop attacks
Image: Thulani Mbele
It was concerning when an “offending” foreign business's failure to comply with bylaws is subject to looting, the Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) said on Friday.
It was reacting to reports of attacks on foreign-owned spaza shops and the death of a local shop owner in the past two weeks.
A local businessman was shot dead while his employee sustained a gunshot wound on Wednesday after protests broke out in Sharpeville.
The protests started on Tuesday when locals looted foreigners’ tuck shops, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder but eight were nabbed for various offences linked to the protests.
Last week, several tuck shops owned by foreign nationals in Naledi, Soweto, were closed by residents in protest after five children in the area died of suspected food poisoning. A sixth child died days later in hospital.
The ADF, in a statement released on Friday afternoon, said it noted that while there might be “potential tensions between South Africans and migrant-owned businesses”, it had observed that these were mostly between the black population and “businesses of colour, particularly in relation to business conduct, adherence to standards and best health practices”.
The forum said It was deeply concerned about any misconduct or failure by shop owners to meet South African Bureau of Standards in conducting business.
“We stand ready to ensure that law enforcement and bylaws are enforced. However, it would be a travesty of justice if the true intention is to push migrant businesses out of their spaces. It becomes concerning when an 'offending' business is subject to looting or targeted by bylaw prejudice.”
The forum called for calm as it urged migrants to obey the country's laws.
“It cannot be accepted that any form of misconduct be solely attributed to migrants. We cannot and will not represent offenders of South Africa's just laws,” it said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JUST IN | Sixth child victim in Naledi snack poisoning dies in hospital
Naledi food poisoning incident must be the last, says MEC Chiloane
'They will crack this case': Lesufi on probe of five children who died in Naledi
74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare
Local killed, eight arrested as foreigners' shops looted in Sharpeville
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos