South Africa

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

18 October 2024 - 16:25
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Some of the accused in court. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi about the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa were not theirs.

On Friday, Gininda returned to the stand in the Pretoria high court where he analysed the two confessions and pointed out elements that corroborated the events when Meyiwa was murdered. However, Gininda said Sibiya had misrepresented some of the facts in his confessions, implicating the wrong people.

In a trial within a trial earlier this year, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that Sibiya and Ntanzi had confessed freely and voluntarily, and had not been coerced as they had claimed. Details about the confessions were first revealed in court in January when Gininda read out his affidavit.

Gininda said both men had implicated Meyiwa's girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, as the person who had orchestrated the hit on Meyiwa. Sibiya had even pointed out the crime scene and demonstrated how the murder was planned and executed from a hostel in Vosloorus.

Sibiya claimed in his confession that his friends, Marco Buthelezi and Makhimba Buthelezi, had called him during the week of the murder at the hostel where he was staying in Vosloorus to tell him about a job. When they arrived at the hostel later that day, Marco had told him they had been hired by Khumalo to kill Meyiwa.

However, in his analysis, Gininda said police had established this was incorrect because the two people he had mentioned were in prison from 2013 up to 2016 in KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

Gininda also noted Sibiya had mentioned that when the perpetrators went inside the house where Meyiwa was killed, they demanded cellphones and money. 

“This is in line with what the witnesses inside the house are saying, that the perpetrators demanded cellphones and money. Furthermore, in his confession, he mentions a white [VW] Polo that he says was used. The evidence that we have is that it was a silver Polo, so he was closely describing the right car,” Gininda said.

He said police were able to establish that the car was associated with accused Fisokuhle Ntuli by auditing his ID number to try to establish vehicles that were associated to him.

Gininda also analysed Ntanzi's confession, which he said corroborated the events that took place at the crime scene.

Ntanzi, who was a mineworker, told police he was paid R45,000 for his role in the murder.

According to Ntanzi's confession, while he and Mthobisi Mncube were to enter the Khumalo home, Ntuli was positioned as the driver and Sibiya as a guard. Mthokoziseni Maphisa was to be stationed outside as backup.

Gininda said both men's confessions revealed details that the investigating team could not have known and statements that were corroborated by evidence on the scene and other witnesses.

The five men accused of the murder, which happened 10 years ago, have all pleaded not guilty. 

The case continues on Monday.

TimesLIVE

