Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi about the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa were not theirs.
On Friday, Gininda returned to the stand in the Pretoria high court where he analysed the two confessions and pointed out elements that corroborated the events when Meyiwa was murdered. However, Gininda said Sibiya had misrepresented some of the facts in his confessions, implicating the wrong people.
In a trial within a trial earlier this year, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled that Sibiya and Ntanzi had confessed freely and voluntarily, and had not been coerced as they had claimed. Details about the confessions were first revealed in court in January when Gininda read out his affidavit.
Gininda said both men had implicated Meyiwa's girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, as the person who had orchestrated the hit on Meyiwa. Sibiya had even pointed out the crime scene and demonstrated how the murder was planned and executed from a hostel in Vosloorus.
Sibiya claimed in his confession that his friends, Marco Buthelezi and Makhimba Buthelezi, had called him during the week of the murder at the hostel where he was staying in Vosloorus to tell him about a job. When they arrived at the hostel later that day, Marco had told him they had been hired by Khumalo to kill Meyiwa.
However, in his analysis, Gininda said police had established this was incorrect because the two people he had mentioned were in prison from 2013 up to 2016 in KwaZulu-Natal.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court
