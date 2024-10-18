South Africa

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana dies

18 October 2024 - 17:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana.
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana.
Image: Supplied

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana died on Friday morning. He was 72. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Mdladlana had been labour minister, founding president of teachers' union Sadtu, a former South African ambassador to Canada and high commissioner to Burundi. 

“All these responsibilities bestowed on him are testament to the calibre of this great son of South Africa as well as our veteran in the ANC. We are saddened and our hearts go to the family,” Bhengu-Motsiri told  SABC news. 

 TimesLIVE 

MORE:

‘The best is yet to come’: religious fraternity mourns Ray McCauley

Tributes pour in for Rhema Bible Church founder, 75, who died on Tuesday night.
News
1 week ago

OBITUARY | Gordhan, an activist to the end

The lesson from the struggle veteran is that nothing is impossible if your vision, strategy and discipline are aligned
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Echoes of a dissident poet

Author and academic Siphiwo Mahala pays tribute to James Matthews, who died this month at 95
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt rejects YeboYethu's bid to enter 'Please Call Me' matter South Africa
  2. Court won't allow eviction of 'unlawful occupants' at old age home South Africa
  3. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  4. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  5. 'Talented, creative, ambitious': family mourns death of first-year Stellenbosch ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SKEEM SAAM TODAY EPISODE (TOBY'S VERDICT) #skeemsaam #skeemsaamtoday
Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court