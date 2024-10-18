South Africa

Multiple life terms for Mpumalanga contract killers who killed four men

18 October 2024 - 20:56 By TimesLIVE
The two accused were arrested in KwaMhlanga in July 2021. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria high court on Friday sentenced two contract killers from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga to multiple life terms for murdering four men during 2021. 

Walter Makhulu Malesela Mosotlha, 39, was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of murder and Klaas Oscar Masilela, 41, to four life terms for four counts of murder.

The accused were also sentenced to 13 years each for attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

“Between January and April 2021, the two men were hired by a man known to the court as Jack, who is currently on the run, to kill Jabulani Kekana, Tshepho James Mahlangu, Motheo Makau and Vincent Zondi Mamba,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

She said the four were businessmen from Nkangala who had just received a tender from either Eskom or Tshwane Municipality.    

Kekana and Mahlangu were shot dead on January 27 2021. The two accused then shot dead Makau and Zondi on different days while they were driving their cars. 

“After investigations, Masela was arrested by the police task force at his place of residence in KwaMhlanga on July 26 2021. He then pointed out Mosotlha, who was arrested a day later.” 

The two have been in custody since their arrest.   

In court, they both pleaded not guilty. 

“However, state advocate Lawrance More led evidence which resulted in the conviction of the two contract killers,” Mahanjana said. 

TimesLIVE 

