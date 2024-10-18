South Africa

People who feel unsafe in communities doubles from 2020 to 2024: survey

This year has seen a decrease in the number of crimes but an increase in the severity of violence, according to new research

18 October 2024 - 11:36
Two groups were surveyed - people from violence-affected communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, and South African corporates across a wide range of sectors, including services, construction, retail, hospitality, financial services and manufacturing. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

South Africans believe violence has become more prevalent during the commission of crime. 

Siphathisiwe Dhlamini, conflict resolution expert at the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, said the 2024 Violence Survey saw a decrease in the number of crimes but an increase in the severity of violence.

The survey by RCS in partnership with Whitaker and BNP Paribas explored the impact of violence on vulnerable communities and its effect on business operations. 

Two groups were surveyed: individuals from violence-affected communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, and South African corporates across a range of sectors including services, construction, retail, hospitality, financial services and manufacturing.

HR executive at RCS Sandi Richardson said with the survey now in its fifth year they can draw insights and identify trends in the data, acting as a yardstick to show how patterns of violence shift and evolve.

Local killed, eight arrested as foreigners' shops looted in Sharpeville

Five people have been arrested for public violence. Three foreign nationals who had unlicensed firearms were also arrested.
News
21 hours ago

Highlighting the key points, Dhlamini said incidents of being threatened with a weapon rose from 57% in 2023 to 62% in 2024, while incidents of being physically attacked and injured increased from 51% in 2023 to 53% in 2024.

“Eighty-two percent of respondents reported feeling unsafe in their community.

“Concerningly, 36% of respondents claimed to never feel safe in 2024 — double those in 2020 (18%),” she said.

There was an alarming jump in reported kidnappings and abductions, from 11% in 2023 to 16% in 2024, with a higher prevalence in the Western Cape.

On a positive note, the survey found reports of verbal abuse, threats of violence and the destruction of property declined.

“The survey also saw a 2% decrease from 2023 in the impact of violence on respondents' physical or mental ability to do their jobs effectively, as well as a 6% decrease in the effects of violence on general psychological distress.”

Eastern Cape woman saved by captors’ ‘I’m alive’ bungle

The men who kidnapped Alize van der Merwe in the Eastern Cape sent a “proof of life” photo to law enforcement, but their plan backfired when they ...
News
2 weeks ago

According to Dhlamini, gender-based violence (GBV) remains a pervasive issue, with 46% of respondents reported to have experienced GBV in 2024. She said the prevalence of GBV is significantly higher among women, with 53% of female respondents affected compared with 38% of men.

“Tackling GBV requires a strategic, targeted intervention involving multiple stakeholders across society. However, this is especially urgent in the workplace, where only 54% of women feel their employer offers them sufficient support.”

Richardson said the ripple effects of violence continue to constrain corporate South Africa. Almost half the corporate respondents (46%) reported community violence was a major contributing factor to employee absenteeism.

“Sixty-seven percent of corporates said absenteeism hampered business productivity while 25% of corporates said absenteeism hampered employee career growth,” she said.

She noted a 10% decline in the number of corporates taking steps to assist employees living in violent areas (from 72% in 2023 to 62% in 2024), but added that while businesses might claim to be doing less, many maintain consistent initiatives focused on staff transport, accommodation and counselling — with a notable increase in psychological and emotional support.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police seize high-calibre firearms believed to have been used in Lusikisiki massacre

Preliminary investigation finds weapons were moved to a different location after the mass murders in the Eastern Cape
News
2 hours ago

'Talented, creative, ambitious': family mourns death of first-year Stellenbosch University student

First-year Stellenbosch University BSc student Jesse Mitchell was fatally stabbed by robbers as he rode home on his bicycle in the early hours of ...
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | More arrests imminent: Cops cast net wide in hunt for ‘mastermind’ of Lusikisiki massacre, other suspects

Police are preparing to make more arrests, possibly in prison, for being involved in the massacre which claimed 18 lives at Lusikisiki in the Eastern ...
News
20 hours ago

Three-year-old boy among seven killed in Orange Farm mass shooting

The seven were allegedly killed by a tavern owner who killed himself after an altercation with a patron who wanted to buy liquor after hours.
News
4 days ago

‘When I was hit, I couldn’t run so I played dead’ — mass shooting survivor

Thobile Mhlekwa, 57, does not know how he survived the mass killing at Godini village, near Tina Falls outside Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday ...
News
1 week ago
