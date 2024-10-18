South Africa

'Talented, creative, ambitious': family mourns death of first-year Stellenbosch University student

18 October 2024 - 10:17 By Kim Swartz
Jesse Mitchell in an image shared by family on GoFundMe. A campaign was launched to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Image: GoFundMe.com

Talented, creative and ambitious, a young man beloved by friends and family.

That's how family described first-year Stellenbosch University BSc student Jesse Mitchell who was fatally stabbed by robbers as he rode home on his bicycle in the early hours of Wednesday.

The investigation by police led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man within a few hours of the crime. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said two more men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested on Thursday with a 31-year-old woman in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch.  

“The victim was riding his bicycle down Borcherd Road, Stellenbosch, when he was accosted, stabbed in the neck and robbed of his personal belongings. He succumbed due to a fatal stab wound to the neck,” said Pojie.  

Mitchell’s cousin Bianca Jordaan created a GoFundme campaign to assist the family with funeral expenses.

“It is with a heavy heart to share the tragic news of Jesse’s passing. Jesse was a beloved friend, family member, who was tragically killed on October 16 on his 19th birthday,” said Jordaan.  

“Jesse was a talented, creative and ambitious 19-year-old studying computer science at the University of Stellenbosch. 

“He leaves behind four siblings (Aaron, Josh, Lara and Jonathan) and his mother Michelle. Being a single mom, we are looking for your support as sudden and untimely death has left us all in shock and grief. 

“He was so young and had so much potential,” she said. 

“The loss of a young life, especially under such tragic circumstances, always comes as a great shock to the university community,” said Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court once charged.

