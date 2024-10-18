"Eh banna? Which one is this one?" was a motorist's reaction when a wheelchair-turned-scooter rolled past traffic in Midrand and stopped at the traffic lights before turning and speeding away.
The seemingly relaxed "driver" of the makeshift mode of transport drove past in his wheelchair. Motorists were amazed that the nose of a scooter was attached to the front of the wheelchair, which helped the driver easily navigate his chair.
A black backpack was hung at the back of the wheelchair and the driver's head was covered with a hoodie.
"He's even stopping at the robot," a passenger was heard saying when the wheelchair stopped at the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and New Road to allow taxis and cars to drive past.
But "is he entering?" confused passengers were heard saying when the wheelchair, with no indicators, took a right turn towards Johannesburg.
"It's my first time seeing that one," a passenger was heard saying.
WATCH: A wheelchair-scooter amazes motorists in the middle of traffic
Image: X/Facebook/Saffa Sisterhood
"Eh banna? Which one is this one?" was a motorist's reaction when a wheelchair-turned-scooter rolled past traffic in Midrand and stopped at the traffic lights before turning and speeding away.
The seemingly relaxed "driver" of the makeshift mode of transport drove past in his wheelchair. Motorists were amazed that the nose of a scooter was attached to the front of the wheelchair, which helped the driver easily navigate his chair.
A black backpack was hung at the back of the wheelchair and the driver's head was covered with a hoodie.
"He's even stopping at the robot," a passenger was heard saying when the wheelchair stopped at the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and New Road to allow taxis and cars to drive past.
But "is he entering?" confused passengers were heard saying when the wheelchair, with no indicators, took a right turn towards Johannesburg.
"It's my first time seeing that one," a passenger was heard saying.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Gauteng ‘trolley surfer’ fled when fuel tanker driver stopped to investigate
WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1
Disabled Unisa student graduates despite writing exams in an ambulance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos