South Africa

WATCH: A wheelchair-scooter amazes motorists in the middle of traffic

18 October 2024 - 08:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A wheelchair-turned-scooter amazed motorists when it joined traffic in Midrand.
A wheelchair-turned-scooter amazed motorists when it joined traffic in Midrand.
Image: X/Facebook/Saffa Sisterhood

"Eh banna? Which one is this one?" was a motorist's reaction when a wheelchair-turned-scooter rolled past traffic in Midrand and stopped at the traffic lights before turning and speeding away.  

The seemingly relaxed "driver" of the makeshift mode of transport drove past in his wheelchair. Motorists were amazed that the nose of a scooter was attached to the front of the wheelchair, which helped the driver easily navigate his chair.

A black backpack was hung at the back of the wheelchair and the driver's head was covered with a hoodie. 

"He's even stopping at the robot," a passenger was heard saying when the wheelchair stopped at the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and New Road to allow taxis and cars to drive past. 

But "is he entering?" confused passengers were heard saying when the wheelchair, with no indicators, took a right turn towards Johannesburg. 

"It's my first time seeing that one," a passenger was heard saying.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng ‘trolley surfer’ fled when fuel tanker driver stopped to investigate

The “trolley surfer” filmed zooming along a Gauteng freeway “fled the scene” when the Engen bulk fuel truck he clung to was brought to a halt by the ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | Trolley-riding truck surfer gives it horns down the N1

You see many strange and wonderful things in everyday Mzansi. And one of the whackiest sights we've stumbled upon in 2022 is this bizarre video clip ...
Motoring
2 years ago

Disabled Unisa student graduates despite writing exams in an ambulance

After being the sole survivor of a car accident that left him in a wheelchair, Ntshavheni Khangale defied all odds to achieve his dreams
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt rejects YeboYethu's bid to enter 'Please Call Me' matter South Africa
  2. Local killed, eight arrested as foreigners' shops looted in Sharpeville South Africa
  3. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  4. Court won't allow eviction of 'unlawful occupants' at old age home South Africa
  5. 'We are happily married': Carl Niehaus unbothered by backlash over 34-year age ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Platform | Main Trailer | Netflix
Macron says Israel PM 'mustn't forget his country created by UN decision' • ...