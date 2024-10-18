A 43-year-old police officer who has allegedly murdered six people for insurance claims is applying for bail in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.
Sgt Rachel Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
RECORDED | Insurance fraud murder suspect appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
A 43-year-old police officer who has allegedly murdered six people for insurance claims is applying for bail in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.
Sgt Rachel Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next week
Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos