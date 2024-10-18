South Africa

RECORDED | Insurance fraud murder suspect appears in court

18 October 2024 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

A 43-year-old police officer who has allegedly murdered six people for insurance claims is applying for bail in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.

Sgt Rachel Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago. 

