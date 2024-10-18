South Africa

WATCH | Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court

18 October 2024 - 11:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The four suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki mass murder are appearing in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court on Friday. The suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Police seize high-calibre firearms believed to have been used in Lusikisiki massacre

Preliminary investigation finds weapons were moved to a different location after the mass murders in the Eastern Cape
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | More arrests imminent: Cops cast net wide in hunt for ‘mastermind’ of Lusikisiki massacre, other suspects

Police are preparing to make more arrests, possibly in prison, for being involved in the massacre which claimed 18 lives at Lusikisiki in the Eastern ...
News
20 hours ago

Three suspects linked to Lusikisiki massacre arrested in KZN

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda says an intelligence-led operation by the Port Shepstone K9 and public order policing officers ...
News
2 days ago

Police link suspects to Lusikisiki massacre, ask public to help find them

Police have launched a manhunt for four men they believe could be linked to the Lusikisiki massacre that saw 18 people killed last month.
News
2 days ago

Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid

Siphosoxolo Myekethe was out on parole for murder when he was arrested for the 18 deaths
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass

That moral poverty is endemic speaks to the failures of our government to address the challenge that debilitates every facet of South African life
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ConCourt rejects YeboYethu's bid to enter 'Please Call Me' matter South Africa
  2. Court won't allow eviction of 'unlawful occupants' at old age home South Africa
  3. Two South African schools make best private schools in the world list South Africa
  4. Local killed, eight arrested as foreigners' shops looted in Sharpeville South Africa
  5. 'We are happily married': Carl Niehaus unbothered by backlash over 34-year age ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 18 October 2024