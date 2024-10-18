South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

18 October 2024 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
17 hours ago

How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

On Thursday investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda again took the stand in the Pretoria high court, where the state led his evidence-in-chief on ...
19 hours ago
