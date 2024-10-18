A Mpumalanga family's concern about a missing relative has ended in tragedy with the discovery of a woman's body in a shallow grave covered with cement in her lover's house.
He was arrested in Mamelodi, Gauteng, on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said KwaMhlanga detectives went to the house on Sunday after family members reported she had gone missing a week before and their efforts to trace her had failed.
When police entered the man's room, their suspicions were aroused when they saw the floor had recently been refurbished.
The 40-year-old suspect was nowhere to be found. However, he was traced and apprehended. He is expected to appear in the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on Monday.
Woman's body found under newly laid cement floor, lover arrested
Image: 123RF/NORASIT KAEWSAI
