‘His world was so large, captivating’: friends remember Ray McCauley
Image: Antonio Muchave
Titan of faith, Hercules, peacemaker and someone who “always stood for the truth”.
These were some of the words used to describe well-known evangelist Ray McCauley at his funeral service in Randburg.
The Rhema Bible Church founder died last week Tuesday, surrounded by his family. He was 75.
Local and international dignitaries were among the hordes of people who flocked to the church's Randburg campus on a sunny Saturday morning to bid farewell to the popular clergyman.
Among these were well-known American televangelist Dr Creflo Dollar, Grace Bible Church leader Bishop Mosa Sono, ANC bigwig Tokyo Sexwale and Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane.
Kwaito star and pastor Kabelo Mabalane was the MC.
The first part of the service was taken up by tributes from McCauley's fellow religious leaders and close friends, who all shared fond memories of how they first met him and the lessons he taught them.
Local and international dignitaries gather to bid final farewell to Ray McCauley
In his tribute, Dollar remembered McCauley as a “real man of God but also a real man of emotions”.
“I'm going to miss this man so much. I'm sad because I'm going to miss my friend,” he told the packed auditorium.
Dollar encouraged congregants to grieve for McCauley but to do so “with hope”.
Sono received a rousing applause as he approached the pulpit.
The Grace Bible Church leader paid tribute to McCauley, both as an executive of the International Federation of Christian Churches and on a personal level.
He said McCauley's death left him heartbroken and said he “cried every day” knowing that a “big tree has fallen”.
Sono, like so many speakers, got emotional as he described a moment in 2019 when a frail McCauley attended a church service held at Orlando Stadium as a guest speaker.
“I'll never forget ... as he walked up the ramp to go and preach, every step he took you could see his face grimacing in pain. I watched this man and his commitment to the gospel,” he said.
Sono said McCauley's leading of an altar call during the same service was a “day that made a mark” on him.
Pastor Bert Pretorius, chairperson of Rhema Family Churches, remembered McCauley as someone who “always stood for the truth”.
"[He'd always say] 'Bert what's right is right. What's wrong is wrong ... [and] add truth to truth, love your neighbour and get into their world',” he recalled of the well-known clergyman.
Pretorius also shared his fondest memories of McCauley, including how he always made those he'd interacted with feel like they were special.
“No one single person can claim to know pastor Ray because his world was so large and captivating and diverse.”
