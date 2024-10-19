South Africa

Hundreds gather to honour Tito Mboweni with an emotional farewell

Community members and dignitaries pay their last respects to Tito Mboweni at Nkowankowa Stadium.

19 October 2024 - 12:38
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Members of the SAPS carry Tito Mboweni's casket into Nkowankowa stadium, where his funeral is being held.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The people of Nkowankowa in Limpopo, united in their grief, braved the heat and came out in numbers to pay their last respects to former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni.

From about 9am, dozens had already gathered at the main grandstand of Nkowankowa Stadium, their anticipation palpable as they waited for more than an hour in respectful song and dance for the funeral service to start.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral included President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president David Mabuza and former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

ANC leaders attending included secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Nomvula Mokonyane.

Ramaphosa, who arrived in a military helicopter, will be delivering the eulogy.

Mboweni has been granted a category 2 state funeral, which includes a guard of honour by the SAPS.

Remembering Tito Mboweni: A life of service and simplicity

Mboweni died last Saturday in Johannesburg after what is said to have been a short illness.
‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the right time’: Lucky Star

Canned food brand Lucky Star has pledged to honour the memory of the late Tito Mboweni, former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor, who ...
3 days ago

'A giant voice for Africa': Rwandan President Kagame on Mboweni as tributes pour in from African leaders

Tito Mboweni passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday after a short illness.
4 days ago
