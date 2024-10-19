South Africa

IN PICS | Funeral of Tito Mboweni

19 October 2024 - 15:18 By TimesLIVE
A picture of Tito Mboweni at his funeral service in NkowaNkowa stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo, on October 19 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The funeral for former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni was held at the NkowaNkowa stadium in Tzaneen on Saturday. Mourners led by his son Tumelo Mboweni were joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials and politicians.

The casket with the body of Tito Mboweni at his funeral service in NkowaNkowa stadium, Tzaneen, Limpopo on October 19 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Members of the SAPS carry Tito Mboweni's casket into Nkowankowa stadium, where his funeral is being held.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Tumelo Mboweni, the son of the late Tito Mboweni, at his funeral service at Nkowankowa in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on October 19 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by Tumelo Mboweni on his right and Phophi Ramathupa at the funeral service of Tito Mboweni at Nkowankowa stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo on October 19 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former President Thabo Mbeki at the funeral service of Tito Mboweni at Nkowankowa stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo on October 19 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former Deputy President David Mabuza and National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza were among the dignitaries at the funeral of former finance minister and ex-Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni.
Image: Kgothatso Madisa

