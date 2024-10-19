The funeral for former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni was held at the NkowaNkowa stadium in Tzaneen on Saturday. Mourners led by his son Tumelo Mboweni were joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials and politicians.
IN PICS | Funeral of Tito Mboweni
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The funeral for former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni was held at the NkowaNkowa stadium in Tzaneen on Saturday. Mourners led by his son Tumelo Mboweni were joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials and politicians.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Kgothatso Madisa
TimesLIVE
MORE
WATCH: Funeral of Tito Mboweni
Hundreds gather to honour Tito Mboweni with an emotional farewell
Remembering Tito Mboweni: A life of service and simplicity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos