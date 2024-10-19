South Africa

Manhunt launched for killers of five family members in Eastern Cape

19 October 2024 - 10:20
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of five members of an Eastern Cape family who were killed on Friday evening.
Police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of five members of an Eastern Cape family who were killed on Friday evening.
Image: Stock

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for the killers of five members of a family from Bityi who were murdered in their beds on Friday evening.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col said Siphokazi Mawisa Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene had ordered all available resources be mobilised to find the killers.

The murders took place at about 8.30pm at Ncenjana Location, Mthentu Administrative area outside Mthatha.

“Information on hand indicates that the family was asleep in two different houses in a yard. The parents — husband and wife — were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown males entered and fatally shot them.

“They then started firing shots at the people sleeping in another house and fatally shot three and left two injured,” Mawisa said.

Two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbours, who then alerted the police.

“Two males and three females died while the two injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Mawisa said police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“SAPS is calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders.”

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner condemned the killings.

“I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to hit the ground running and to work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this senseless killing are brought to justice,” Mene said.

“She concluded by sending heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured children,” Mawisa said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Three men charged with Lusikisiki mass murders abandon bail for now

Aphuwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, and Bonga Hintsa, 31, join Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, who abandoned bail when he appeared in the ...
News
19 hours ago

Two killed, two wounded in KwaDwesi shooting

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating the murders of two men who were shot in KwaDwesi in the early hours of Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Deputy principal shot dead, six pupils left injured in two incidents at Gauteng schools

A deputy school principal has been fatally shot while six children were left seriously injured following an accident in two separate incidents across ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed during gun battle World
  2. ‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the ... South Africa
  3. ConCourt rejects YeboYethu's bid to enter 'Please Call Me' matter South Africa
  4. Court won't allow eviction of 'unlawful occupants' at old age home South Africa
  5. Brics Pay unveiled as a step towards local currency transactions News

Latest Videos

SKEEM SAAM TODAY EPISODE (TOBY'S VERDICT) #skeemsaam #skeemsaamtoday
Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court