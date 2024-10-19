Manhunt launched for killers of five family members in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for the killers of five members of a family from Bityi who were murdered in their beds on Friday evening.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col said Siphokazi Mawisa Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene had ordered all available resources be mobilised to find the killers.
The murders took place at about 8.30pm at Ncenjana Location, Mthentu Administrative area outside Mthatha.
“Information on hand indicates that the family was asleep in two different houses in a yard. The parents — husband and wife — were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown males entered and fatally shot them.
“They then started firing shots at the people sleeping in another house and fatally shot three and left two injured,” Mawisa said.
Two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbours, who then alerted the police.
“Two males and three females died while the two injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.”
Mawisa said police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
“SAPS is calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders.”
The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner condemned the killings.
“I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to hit the ground running and to work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this senseless killing are brought to justice,” Mene said.
“She concluded by sending heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of this barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured children,” Mawisa said.
