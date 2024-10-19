WATCH: Funeral of Tito Mboweni

The special official funeral of former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Tito Mboweni is under way in Tzaneen. He was 65.
Mboweni served as the country's finance minister from October 2018 to August 2021.
Before that, he served as the eighth Sarb governor from 1999 to 2009.
He first joined the bank in July 1998 as an adviser to the governor.
Mboweni also served as labour minister in the late former president Nelson Mandela's cabinet from May 1994 to July 1998 and before that worked as the deputy head of the department of economic policy in the ANC.
