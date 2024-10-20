South Africa

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the country

SA Weather Service issues alerts for Gauteng, KZN and the Eastern Cape as residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid crossing flood paths

20 October 2024 - 18:18
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The SA Weather Service has issued a level 6 orange alert for the Eastern Cape.
Image: SA Weather Service

The SA Weather Service on Sunday issued severe weather warnings for various places around the country, urging people to be vigilant. 

On Sunday afternoon the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) said it remains on high alert monitoring all seven regions in the city.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said all specialised units, which include aquatic rescue unit, who respond to all water related emergencies, were on standby.

He urged residents in low-lying areas not to cross river streams, and motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, keep to a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges. 

The Tshwane emergency services department also said they were on high alert, monitors the situation as the SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. 

The public was urged to take caution, with the possible impact of severe thunderstorms making localised flooding a risk for susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and low-lying roads.

Minor and major vehicle accidents also increase due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions and there is an increased possibility of localised service disruptions due to power failures. 

The community was urged to stay indoors and away from metal objects, if possible; advised not to shelter under tall trees; and to avoid cross low-lying bridges, roads and swollen streams. 

Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal were also placed on high alert after severe SA Weather Service warnings. 

From Sunday to Tuesday eThekwini and other parts of the province, including the Ugu, uMgungundlovu and iLembe districts, will experience disruptive rainfall, thunderstorms, excessive lightning, large hail and damaging winds, according to the alert. 

A second warning was issued for severe thunderstorms across the rest of KwaZulu-Natal, which could lead to flooding and infrastructure damage. 

An orange level six warning was issued in the Eastern Cape, where heavy and disruptive rains are expected across the province. Heavy downpours are expected along the southeast coast, with the area between East London and Port St Johns expected to encounter the most rainfall, from Sunday through to Wednesday. 

More disruptive rainfall was also predicted over the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro area from Monday into Tuesday — with some areas being cut off, damage expected to roads and bridges, as well as disruptions to essential services and danger to life. 

TimesLIVE

