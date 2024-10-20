South Africa

Man, 58, mauled to death by employer's pit bull in Mpumalanga

20 October 2024 - 16:55 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 58-year-old man from Mpumalanga was allegedly killed by a pit bull on Friday. The dog has been put down by the SPCA.
A 58-year-old man from Mpumalanga was allegedly killed by a pit bull on Friday. The dog has been put down by the SPCA.
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquest after a 58-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his employer’s pit bull in the early hours of Friday.

According to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli, the incident happened in Marapyane, Mmametlhake. The man apparently lived on his employer’s property and took care of his pit bulls.

The dogs are believed to have been often locked up and only released between 1am and 4.30am to patrol the premises.

“It is believed the man went for an outing on Thursday and probably as he returned to his accommodation in the early hours of Friday, it is suspected that he was attacked by the dog, resulting in his death,” Mdhluli said. He said the deceased was discovered by a security guard lying motionless on the ground with multiple injuries and a pit bull next to him. 

“The employer was notified and reported the matter to the authorities. On arrival at the scene, they found him motionless, lying on the ground with some visible injuries on his body. He was certified dead by the medical personnel.

“The report indicates that the SPCA put down the dog in question on Saturday,” Mdhluli said.

He said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, had voiced his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We call for calm during this time and let us allow the investigation team probe this incident thoroughly without being disturbed or distracted,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State

Police in Mangaung have opened a case of culpable homicide after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by four pit bulls in Namibia ...
News
4 months ago

‘It’s a miracle the baby on Noma's back survived dog attack’

Police believe deadly attack was triggered when Bloemfontein woman spanked her five-year-old son in front of the dogs
News
4 months ago

Secunda domestic worker dies after being mauled by dogs

Mpumalanga police on Friday said they were probing the death of a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly mauled by dogs at her employer's residence.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weather warning: Possible flooding expected for Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  2. Brics Pay unveiled as a step towards local currency transactions News
  3. 'We are happily married': Carl Niehaus unbothered by backlash over 34-year age ... South Africa
  4. Court won't allow eviction of 'unlawful occupants' at old age home South Africa
  5. City Power probes circumstances that led to death of two technicians working in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix