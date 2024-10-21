He was arrested in June last year, four months after the mother of his child was found dead in a street not far from their home in Midrand. Her Mercedes-Benz was found engulfed in flames and her charred remains were found inside the car after the flames were doused.
The blaze happened hours after Mpisi had reported her missing on March 7 2023.
Shortly after Rabalao's death, Mpisi, who has a large following on social media, went viral after he made a tribute video to her depicting a happy family. He wrote: “Rest in peace, my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated — and also to all who have given their support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated.”
Mpisi has a four-year-old son with Rabalao.
TimesLIVE
After delays, forensic report in trial of lawyer accused of girlfriend's murder completed
The NPA told the court the state was waiting for an additional forensics report from the pathology department before the murder trial starts
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, who is accused of killing and setting alight the body of his girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao, will have to wait two weeks for his trial to begin.
Mpisi, dressed in a white shirt and black pants, appeared briefly in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday.
For several months, the case has been postponed for the finalisation of a DNA report for blood found in the couple's home. Two weeks ago, there was another delay in the case.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had told the court the state was waiting for an additional forensics report from the pathology department before the murder trial could begin. The court asked the state to finalise the reports raising concerns that the case was postponed for months.
On Monday the NPA indicated to the court that the reports had been finalised but were awaiting review. The prosecutor indicated the report would be finalised in a week and asked for a two-week postponement.
Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in girlfriend's murder case
Mpisi, representing himself, did not contest the request for another postponement.
“I do not see an issue with the postponement. The explanation is reasonable,” he said.
He argued there were documents missing in the files he had received from the state, but the NPA disputed this. The prosecutor said Mpisi had been given the files with a USB drive containing cellphone record evidence. He submitted a handwritten request for documents to the NPA.
Mpisi will return to court on November 4. He remains in custody after abandoning his bail application in August last year.
Mpisi has been representing himself after criminal defence law firm Paul T Leisher & Associates withdrew services due to lack of funds in March.
The 31-year-old has an LLB degree from the University of Pretoria. He studied for a postgraduate diploma in mining law at the University of the Witwatersrand, where he met Rabalao in 2018-2019. He said he previously worked for Adams & Adams Attorneys in Pretoria.
Mahlako Rabalao's murder-accused boyfriend still unable to pay for private lawyer
He was arrested in June last year, four months after the mother of his child was found dead in a street not far from their home in Midrand. Her Mercedes-Benz was found engulfed in flames and her charred remains were found inside the car after the flames were doused.
The blaze happened hours after Mpisi had reported her missing on March 7 2023.
Shortly after Rabalao's death, Mpisi, who has a large following on social media, went viral after he made a tribute video to her depicting a happy family. He wrote: “Rest in peace, my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together. Nothing can take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort, it is appreciated — and also to all who have given their support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support [are] highly appreciated.”
Mpisi has a four-year-old son with Rabalao.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after abandoning bail
‘She is fighting beyond the grave to get justice’ — family of slain Mahlako Rabalao on postponed murder case
‘Mahlako Rabalao was killed while planning to move out of home shared with murder accused’: relative
Scores sign petition opposing bail for boyfriend accused of murdering his girlfriend
Colleague shocked after 'loving' boyfriend is arrested for murder of girlfriend
Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos