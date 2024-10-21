South Africa

Awaiting-trial suspect in Investec fraud case dies in Bara Hospital

Nishani Singh and her brother Rushil Singh remained in custody after bail was denied for defrauding Investec of more than R175m in loans

21 October 2024 - 10:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fraud accused Nishani Singh died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Saturday. File photo.
Fraud accused Nishani Singh died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Saturday. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Fraud accused Nishani Singh died at the weekend in a public hospital in Johannesburg — but the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the department of correctional services confirmed.

Singh, 51, and her brother Rushil Singh, 40, were awaiting trial for allegedly defrauding Investec Bank of more than R175m in loans by allegedly submitting fraudulent Stanbic Ghana guarantees to secure the loan.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Nishani died on Saturday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“The family was notified of the death. She had been referred to an external hospital on numerous occasions for tertiary medical care,” he said.

The department was unable to disclose the cause of death, but the hospital could reveal such information to the family, Nxumalo said.

Rushil was arrested by the Hawks on August 26, while his sister handed herself in the next day.

Big Business group's siblings accused of fraud over bank loans

Nishani Michelle Singh and her brother Rushil Singh are hoping to secure their release on bail on Wednesday after being detained overnight.
News
1 month ago

The two were denied bail by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on August 28 shortly after their arrest on the grounds that they could evade trial.

Magistrate Phindi Keswa said she took into account the pair’s financial standing, their family ties and the links they have abroad.

During her bail application, Nishani was in a wheelchair and submitted a doctor’s report to the court stating she was on medication and suffered from pneumonia and tuberculosis.

The note said her condition was not permanent but Keswa ruled required treatment could be done within the confines of a prison.

The siblings owned a company, Big Business Innovations Group, which had assets in South Africa, Ghana and the US.

In July, Investec secured a provisional sequestration of the joint estate of Nishani and her husband Steve Killick in the Pretoria high court, saying it owed R470m.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop deployed as court orderly bust with contraband for awaiting-trial prisoners

The constable faces charges of dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of ammunition.
News
2 days ago

'We are winning many battles,' says Hawks head at success briefing

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya lays out achievements of the past three months
News
1 week ago

Singh siblings denied bail after bank fraud arrest over flight risk concern

The court ruled it was not in the interests of justice for them to be granted bail amid concerns they could evade trial.
News
1 month ago

Wheelchair-bound Michael Lomas successfully extradited back to SA

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has successfully been extradited back to South Africa in connection with the alleged Eskom Kusile power station ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the ... South Africa
  2. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  3. Man, 58, mauled to death by employer's pit bull in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon World
  5. Brics Pay unveiled as a step towards local currency transactions News

Latest Videos

WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?
Georgia church sings to Harris on her 60th birthday | REUTERS