South Africa

Durban woman shot dead outside her home while waiting for lift

21 October 2024 - 09:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A woman was shot dead outside her Cardham Road home in Phoenix on Monday
Image: KZN VIP

A Durban woman was shot dead outside her home while waiting for her lift to work on Monday.

Private security company KZNVIP responded to the scene at Cardham Drive in Phoenix, north of Durban, after reports of a shooting.

“On arrival KZNVIP medics found an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway. She was declared dead at the scene,” said KZNVIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.

He said it was believed two men in a silver vehicle shot the woman before fleeing with an “undisclosed amount of valuables”.

“The woman was waiting outside her home for her transport to work at the time of the incident. The victim’s children are highly traumatised after the incident,” said Naidoo.

He said KZNVIP cordoned off the scene and handed it over to police. 

TimesLIVE

