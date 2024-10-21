South Africa

JMPD officers remove street dancers from road intersection

Street dancers dancing with beer crates at traffic lights is a common sight in South Africa, with some individuals even earning a living from it.

21 October 2024 - 18:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
JMPD officers remove street dancer from road intersection in Midrand
JMPD officers remove street dancer from road intersection in Midrand
Image: JoburgMPD/ X

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers, citing safety concerns, have started removing street dancers using beer crates at busy road intersections. 

On Sunday, JMPD officers removed street dancers from the Pretorious and Allandale Road intersection in Waterfall, Midrand. Street dancers dancing with beer crates at traffic lights are a common sight in South Africa, with some individuals even earning a living from it. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE the dancers posed a safety hazard to themselves and others.

“People dancing on roads pose a significant threat to their safety and the safety of others. They can be struck by moving vehicles, potentially resulting in serious injuries or fatalities. They can distract drivers, leading to accidents. They also could face fines or other penalties,” Fihla said.

“It's important to remember that roads are designed for vehicular traffic and can be dangerous places for pedestrians. Dancing on roads is a reckless and potentially deadly activity.”

Fihla said the dancers' actions were not only hazardous but also against the law.

“The South African National Road Traffic Act outlines the rules and responsibilities of pedestrians on public roads and when crossing a road, pedestrians should do so with due haste and not linger on the road.

“They must conduct themselves in a manner that does not pose a danger to themselves or other road users. This includes avoiding reckless behaviour like dancing, jaywalking or crossing when it is unsafe.

“The City of Johannesburg Public Roads and Miscellaneous By-Laws state no person may lie, sit, stand, congregate, loiter, walk or otherwise act on any public road in a manner that may obstruct traffic.”

Fihla urged motorists to inform the authorities if they spot unlawfulness on the roads.

“We request residents and motorists to drive defensively and keep an eye out for these individuals. Please notify the authorities immediately if you observe any suspicious behaviour.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorists don't have to pay fines on the spot when caught, says JMPD

In Johannesburg and Tshwane, the local government uses the Aarto system
News
1 week ago

More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections

About 20 of the busiest intersections in Johannesburg have non-operating or dysfunctional traffic lights, with some out for years.
News
2 weeks ago

Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver

Johannesburg metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver shot in Berea, Johannesburg.
News
3 weeks ago

Metro police arrest 4 over building site ‘extortion’ in Marshalltown

The men are charged with extortion, intimidation and public violence.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the ... South Africa
  2. Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of ... South Africa
  3. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  4. Durban woman shot dead outside her home while waiting for lift South Africa
  5. Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon World

Latest Videos

WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?
Georgia church sings to Harris on her 60th birthday | REUTERS