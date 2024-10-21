South Africa

Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joslin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town

21 October 2024 - 11:36 By Kim Swartz
Protesters outside the Vredenburg magistrate's court during an earlier appearance of Racquel Chantel Smith. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The mother of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith appeared emotional in the dock at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court, which heard on Monday the case will be transferred to the high court in Cape Town.

Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.  

The court heard charges were withdrawn against the fourth accused, Lourentia Lombaard.  

Smith reported her daughter's disappearance from home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19. She told police Joslin had, at the time, been left in the care of Appollis while she was at work.

An extensive search involving Interpol that extended beyond South Africa's borders has yielded no trace of the missing child.

The accused will remain in custody while awaiting a pretrial hearing at the high court on January 31. 

