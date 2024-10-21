South Africa

SIU authorised to probe The New Age Breakfasts hosted by SABC

21 October 2024 - 17:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Special Investigating Unit probe will focus on whether the agreement between the SABC and TNA Media was concluded in a manner that was fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective. Stock photo
The Special Investigating Unit probe will focus on whether the agreement between the SABC and TNA Media was concluded in a manner that was fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the SABC in respect of The New Age (TNA) breakfast briefings. 

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Monday proclamation 206 also authorised the SIU to investigate maladministration in connection with the affairs of Eskom, Transnet, PetroSA, SAA and the national human settlements department. He said the institutions and the department allegedly funded some of the TNA breakfast shows. 

“The investigation will focus on whether the agreement between the SABC and TNA Media was concluded in a manner that was fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective.” 

The probe will also examine any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by state officials or employees of TNA Media, its suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity implicated. 

 “The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct between January 1 2011 and October 18 2024.” 

In January 2022, the State Capture Commission of Inquiry found that the now defunct The New Age newspaper was a conduit of state capture for the Gupta family. 

The commission found the Gupta family used its newspaper to channel millions from state coffers in unwarranted advertisements and sponsorships. 

The commission's report said the Guptas used their proximity to former president Jacob Zuma to get state entities to spend millions on advertising in the newspaper. Money was also spent on sponsorships and partnerships with the newspaper and its controversial TNA business breakfasts. 

Between 2012 and 2017 Transnet spent R122m on TNA business breakfasts while GCIS spent R33.9m and Eskom spent at least R1m per event for at least 46 breakfasts, the report found. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Pule Mabe steps aside from ANC NEC, disputes corruption charges

Former ANC national spokesperson and national executive committee member Pule Mabe announced that he had stepped aside from the structure after his ...
Politics
4 days ago

Thembi Simelane pays tribute to former judge and founding SIU head Willem Heath

Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane has paid tribute to former judge Willem Hendrik Heath, who died earlier this week.
News
1 week ago

Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%

Province’s health services are hobbled by crises and corruption scandals
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the ... South Africa
  2. Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of ... South Africa
  3. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  4. Durban woman shot dead outside her home while waiting for lift South Africa
  5. Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon World

Latest Videos

WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?
Georgia church sings to Harris on her 60th birthday | REUTERS