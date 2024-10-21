South Africa categorised as a 'flawed democracy' in latest Corruption Perceptions Index

South Africa has been categorised as a “flawed democracy” in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).
The global civil society organisation annually ranks countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.
With data sources collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, countries are ranked from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
CPI ranked South Africa 72nd out of 180 nations, with a score of 41 — below the global average of 43.
This ranking categorises South Africa as a “flawed democracy,” alongside 48 other countries facing similar challenges.
“South Africa (41) will mark 30 years in 2024 since the end of apartheid and the ushering in of a new democratic era. Despite this significant milestone and the hope that corruption would end with the establishment of a just governmental system, South Africa’s CPI score has declined over the past five years,” said the report.
The report said South Africa's May 29 general elections were an opportunity to launch anti-corruption campaigns geared towards political parties and to mobilise the public and civil society to hold the country's leaders to account.
“It is crucial to leverage this moment to build upon the recommendations of the Zondo Commission to ensure that systems and legislation are strengthened while opportunities for corruption are reduced,” it said.
The CPI also draws attention to the weakening justice systems worldwide, as indicated by the Rule of Law Index. South Africa ranks 56th out of 142 countries in this index, highlighting systemic issues that enable corruption to thrive.
According to the index Denmark tops the CPI for the sixth consecutive year with a score of 90. The higher rank is mainly due to Denmark's high degree of press freedom, access to information about public expenditure, stronger standards of integrity for public officials and independent judicial system.
Denmark is closely followed by Finland with a score of 87 and New Zealand with 85.
Other nations rounding out the top ten include Norway (84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), the Netherlands (79), Germany (78) and Luxembourg (78).
Transparency International chair François Valérian stated, “Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer.”
Daniel Eriksson, CEO of Transparency International, elaborated on the impact of corruption, saying, “Corruption worsens social injustice and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable. In many countries, obstacles to justice for victims of corruption persist. It is time to break the barriers and ensure people can access justice effectively. Everyone deserves fair and inclusive legal systems where victims’ voices are heard at every stage.”
The CPI report emphasises a global trend that most countries are largely failing to stop corruption, with more than 80% of the world’s population living in countries with scores below the global average of 43.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, despite some improvements, the regional average remains dismal at 33, the lowest in the world. As noted in the report, “Countries with strong rule of law and well-functioning democratic institutions are often at the top of the index.”
Valérian concluded: “Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption.”
South Africa categorised as a 'flawed democracy' in latest Corruption Perceptions Index
Image: Transparency International
