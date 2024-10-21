Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced former Clover South Africa employees Mohale Cleta Shokane and Vusimuzi Makula Duuba to two life sentences each for the murders of security officials Terence Tegg and Joao Jesus Cassanga.
Shokane, 34, and Duuba, 38, were last week found guilty of murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.
The convictions stem from a violent incident on February 17 2022 during an industrial protest by Clover South Africa employees, including the two accused.
“Protesters were being transported by buses to submit a memorandum of grievances at the Clover head office in Boksburg when a stone was thrown from one of the buses, damaging a security vehicle’s windshield.
“The protest quickly escalated, resulting in the brutal assault and murder of the two security officers,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
She said evidence presented by investigating officer Capt Robert Seckle proved critical in the trial.
“Key video footage from nearby factories, along with witness testimony, identified Shokane and Duuba as participants in the attack.”
She said despite the accused maintaining their innocence throughout the proceedings, senior state advocate Matthews Rampyapedi successfully argued for the admission of the video evidence and admission statements, leading to their conviction.
The court described the actions of the accused as “barbaric and wholly unnecessary” and noted their lack of remorse.
Shokane and Duuba were also sentenced to six years each for assault and malicious damage to property.
“This verdict stands as a stark reminder that violent acts, especially those committed in the context of protests or demonstrations, will not be tolerated,” Mjonondwane said.
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, which represented Tegg’s fiancée Michele Bebbington and the Cassanga family, said it worked closely with the police and the prosecution to gather evidence, compile the docket and present the case to court.
Barry Bateman, spokesperson for the unit, said the life sentence was appropriate.
“Too often we see the perpetrators of mob justice and violent protesters who engage in wanton criminality going unpunished, despite there being ample video evidence documenting their misdeeds. We hope this conviction and sentence sends a message to the public that taking the law into your own hands has consequences,” Bateman said.
Bebbington said she believed justice was served.
“I think they deserve it. You can’t take life and expect to have your life. I think it’s a just sentence.”
Two life sentences each for two ex-Clover employees who killed security officers
