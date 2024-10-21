South Africa

'Vigilante attack' by angry residents claims man's life in Cape Town

21 October 2024 - 15:01 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angry residents allegedly brutally assaulted the man. Stock photo.
Angry residents allegedly brutally assaulted the man. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kevinsare

A ward councillor has condemned an apparent retaliatory attack by residents that left an alleged housebreaker dead on Sunday in Cape Town.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said on Monday the conduct of “some form of kangaroo court” had ended in a murder. The gruesome incident was filmed in a series of video clips.

“I request that members of the public refrain from sharing this video. These videos are not only graphic but also the victim and perpetrators are clearly visible, and this could and will place the case of murder against the suspects at jeopardy,” he cautioned.

“The murder was orchestrated by a group of angry residents who allege that the victim had broken into a home in Bonteheuwel.”  

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the Bishop Lavis police station responded to a complaint and members subsequently found a male with serious injuries.  

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi. 

Three get long jail terms for mob attack that left man dead in Ivory Park

Three men who killed Bhekumuzi Mguni during a mob justice attack in Ivory Park in 2022 were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

The motive of the attack was related to community retaliation.  

McKenzie said he visited the affected family and was in contact with SAPS.

“The details surrounding this gruesome murder are still being investigated. However, early reports indicate some form of a kangaroo court which has left a father, husband, brother and uncle dead,” said McKenzie.

“These alleged actions are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest fashion. We can never take the law into our own hands, irrespective of whether we think the system is broken and not working.”  

People with information about the incident can contact SAPS at 0860-10111. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I’m scared these men can come back and shoot us all’: teen survivor of Eastern Cape shooting

Boy, 13, recalls terror of witnessing fatal shooting of five family members
News
3 hours ago

Multiple life terms for Mpumalanga contract killers who killed four men

The Pretoria high court on Friday sentenced two contract killers from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga to multiple life terms for murdering four men during ...
News
2 days ago

Mob justice 'continues to undermine rule of law' in Limpopo, says top cop

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye presented crime stats for the first quarter of the ...
News
1 month ago

Tables turn on Pennyville residents who allegedly attacked man after girl ‘goes missing’

Police said residents allegedly involved in the attack were facing a case of attempted murder.
News
7 months ago

Two to appear in court for alleged vigilante killing of five in Rabie Ridge

Two suspects are due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, essential service disruptions expected across the ... South Africa
  2. Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of ... South Africa
  3. Durban woman shot dead outside her home while waiting for lift South Africa
  4. Elon Musk promises to award $1m each day to a signer of his petition World
  5. Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon World

Latest Videos

WHAT IS A BROWN DWARF - A PLANET OR A STAR?
Georgia church sings to Harris on her 60th birthday | REUTERS