A ward councillor has condemned an apparent retaliatory attack by residents that left an alleged housebreaker dead on Sunday in Cape Town.
Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie said on Monday the conduct of “some form of kangaroo court” had ended in a murder. The gruesome incident was filmed in a series of video clips.
“I request that members of the public refrain from sharing this video. These videos are not only graphic but also the victim and perpetrators are clearly visible, and this could and will place the case of murder against the suspects at jeopardy,” he cautioned.
“The murder was orchestrated by a group of angry residents who allege that the victim had broken into a home in Bonteheuwel.”
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the Bishop Lavis police station responded to a complaint and members subsequently found a male with serious injuries.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi.
'Vigilante attack' by angry residents claims man's life in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/kevinsare
McKenzie said he visited the affected family and was in contact with SAPS.
“The details surrounding this gruesome murder are still being investigated. However, early reports indicate some form of a kangaroo court which has left a father, husband, brother and uncle dead,” said McKenzie.
“These alleged actions are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest fashion. We can never take the law into our own hands, irrespective of whether we think the system is broken and not working.”
People with information about the incident can contact SAPS at 0860-10111.
