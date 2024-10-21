South Africa

WATCH | Joslin Smith suspects back in court

21 October 2024 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Four suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith are on Monday appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court.

