South Africa

WATCH | Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng back in the dock

21 October 2024 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his co-accused bodyguard are back in the dock at the Ekurhuleni magistrate’s court on Monday.

They are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

Mboro was released on R3,000 bail last month after the state conceded one charge he faced, which falls under the Firearms Control Act, could not be proven because the gun was a replica.

